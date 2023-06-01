Dozens are students showcased their creativity during The Digies, a yearly conference and festival organized by the School Library Service of Genesee Valley BOCES.
The Digies aim to enhance the connection between digital media across various educational levels, from Pre-K through 12th grade schools to higher education and professional institutions.
The Digies showcases the talent and potential of students through an annual festival, attracting entries from the region and across upstate New York. This year’s winners include students and groups of students from Avon, Dansville, Geneseo, Livonia, Mount Morris and Wayland-Cohocton schools.
Participating schools from outside the Genesee Valley BOCES service area include Orchard Park Central School in Erie County, Rush-Henrietta and Town of Webb Union Free School District in Old Forge, Herkimer County.
Entries can come from schools, public libraries, and arts councils in Western New York. The competition is divided into four genres; audio, graphic arts, interactive, and video. In each genre, submissions are judged in age categories that include Pre-kindergarten to third grade, and grades 4-6, 7-9 and, 10-12.
Among the GLOW-region winners was a music composition by Gadge Savastano of Mount Morris, who received a first-place award for his music composition “Feilde!”. Gadge has won the award for three consecutive years.
“There were many more competitors this year. Gadge exemplifies the talent within Mount Morris and the Genesee Valley,” said Carl Irwin, a music teacher and band director at Mount Morris.
This year’s winners are:
Audio
PreK-3: First, Ares Kohlerman, “The Pika Podcast,” Geneseo.
7-9: First, Megan Kinney and Tori Halpin, “Concerned about Political Polarization,” Avon; second, Aydan VanDekken, Elisha Swift, Panagiotis Kolokouris, Nick Fries, Ryan Diddio, “US Citizenship: Rights and Responsibilities Podcast,” Avon.
10-12: First, Gadge Savastano, “Feilde,” Mount Morris; second, Matthew Domzalski, “Island Breeze,” Orchard Park; third, Earl Kipler III, “Evolution.”
Interactive
PreK-3: First, Jace Jordan and Scott Solis Berger, “Dogman the Video Game,” Letchworth; second, Donnie Anderson, Layla Bailey, Amelia Braley, Norah Chesnes, Cash Coyne, Arianna Crotser, McKenzie Cullinan, Andrew DeCarlo, Connor Freeman, AJ Heeres, Anthony James, Remington Knapp, Desire Maynard, Olivia Miller, Addie Nardi, Westley Paganin, Gracelyn Potter, Coltin Ranalli, Chole Ventura, Zack Walworth, “Habitats and Animal Adaptations,” Avon; third, Brooklyn Bannister, Bailey Granger, Briea Moore, Emah Powers, Ariana Sardina, Abby Stephens, Kendall Tucci, Lincoln Bowes, Maxon Logsdon, Grant Mead, Zack Moon, Jase Osterman, “Monster Story Writing,” Pavilion.
4-6: First, Teagan Heeb, “One Wild Space Adventure,” Letchworth; second, Owen Lugo, “Road Dodger” video game, Alexander; third, Maria Kipphut, “Meow Machine,” Livonia.
7-9: First, Alexander Haywood, “Masked” (Demo), Town of Webb Union Free School District; second, Ayden Midkiff, “Steam Tractor,” Pembroke; third, Brenna-Lynn Marleau, “Jupiter’s Quest,” Town of Webb UFSD.
10-12: First, Mya Button, Wes Morrell, Morgan Moses, Kyle Worden, Student Media Arts Collective, Wayland-Cohocton; second, Karli Hy, Photo Web Portfolio, Geneseo; third, Christopher Doody, Evelyn Northrup, Kylie Conway, Liam Campbell, Keean Cummins, Lauren Kingsley, Karley Zinkievich, Pavilion Gopher Pride Instagram, Pavilion.
Graphic Arts
PreK-3: First, Layla Price, self portrait, Avon; second, Rayna Marciniak, self portrait, Avon; third, Wyatt Vetter, Wyatt Vetters playground, and Ashley Dechau, Ashley Dechau’s playground, Avon.
4-6: First, Alice Szustakowski, STEAM Award, Alexander; second Christy Succes, “Aurora Shadows,” Livonia; third, Andrew Klancer, “Emoji Art,” Pavilion.
7-9: First, Isabella Ehrman, self portrait, Southwestern Central School District; second, Bennett Antonucci, Andy Warhol-style self portrait, Geneseo, Olivia Mower, portrait of Ellie from the “Last of Us,” Alexander; third, Madeline Ingraham, Rush-Henrietta District Calendar cover, Rush-Henrietta.
10-12: First, Skylar Wilson, “Hands With Water,” Pittsford; second, Molly Chittenden, “Fleeting Time,” Pembroke; third, Lukas Ladd, “Enduring Issues,” Alexander.
Video
PreK-3: First, Annie Tuttle, “Dog Stuffy Commercial,” Geneseo; second, Paisley Emerson-Kunes, “Polar Bears,” Livonia; third, Nathan Sedore and Henni Baughman, “Fiestas Patrias in Chile,” Livonia.
4-6: First, Caden Montesano, Evan Vetter, Keaton Griffiths, “The Booner’s Solve,” Avon; second, Gracie Stroud, Gianna Zidanich, Emelia Honan, “Santa’s Delivery,” Avon; third, Noah Wheeler, Ethan Heeres, Dyan Jimenez-Rodriguez, “The Corn Escape,” Avon.
7-9: First, Ari Arnold, “How to Build a Fire (featuring Harry and Ron),” Avon; second, Benedict Lickona, Noah Lantz, Albert James Parker, Daniel Aforismo, Hayden Long, “Break and Build,” Rush-Henrietta; third, Keith Giardina, “Animated Cart Wheel,” Rush-Henrietta.
10-12: First, Adriana Ochoa, “Fetch,” Pittsford; second, Charlie Ritter, “Dots,” Pittsford; third, Ethan Taft, “Rotoscope GIF,” Dansville.