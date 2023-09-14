WEST HENRIETTA – A fleet of antique fire trucks rolls in to the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd., on Sunday.
The Genesee Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America will have its restored firefighting equipment on display.
Resplendent in bright red paint and polished metal work, the vintage vehicles will likely delight visitors and bring back memories of times past. Visitors can discover the difference between a “fire truck” and a “fire engine,” and find out why firemen wear red suspenders.
The New York Museum of Transportation features a collection of trolleys, a steam locomotive, horse-drawn buggies, and highway vehicles. A video about the Rochester Subway runs continuously in the gallery. A popular feature is the Midtown Plaza Monorail, and several miniature trains in operation on a super-size model railroad.
Trolley rides, the museum, and the fire truck show are all with admission of $10 for adults, $9 for seniors age 65 and older; $6 for youth ages 3 to 12 years old. No reservations are required.
For more information, go to www.nymtmuseum.org, email info@nymtmuseum.org or call (585) 533-1113.