ATTICA — A drive-thru chicken barbecue on Sunday will support the Gateway Home.
Meals will be available noon to 2:30 p.m. or sold out Sunday at the Prospect Elementary School parking lot at 31 Prospect St.
Dinners are $15. They will include a half chicken, salt potatoes, roll, coleslaw and cookie.
Check http://tinyurl.com/44m8cnzy for tickets.
In the meantime, a bottle and can drive will benefit Arc GLOW and the Gateway Home.
Recyclable glass and plastic and cans can be dropped off anytime before and after the dinner at 91 Main St. in Attica.
The bottle drive is the result of a new fundrasing partnership between Arc GLOW and Gateway Home.