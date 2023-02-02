Wednesday was the first day of Black History Month.
Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. It was the brainchild of a noted historian, Carter G. Woodson, and other prominent African Americans.
It started in 1915, 50 years after the ratification of the 13th Amendment. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland, a prominent minister, founded an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other peoples of African descent.
“Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national Negro History week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass,” an article on History.com regarding the history of Black History Month writes. “The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures.”
By 1960, thanks in part to the civil rights movement and a growing awareness of Black identity, this week involved into Black History Month on many college campuses. Finally in 1976 President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month.
The following are known events in the region which are being held to commemorate Black History Month:
n Trivia Night at the Museum, the topic is the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend, contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
n The next edition of its Guest Speaker Series is Patrick Ryan of the Buffalo History Museum as he presents on William Wells Brown, Buffalo’s preeminent black abolitionist. Held 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend, contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
n Sharon Burkel of the Historic Batavia Cemetery Association, will present on Watson Bullock 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 as part of the Java with Joe. E series. Watson Bullock was an African-American man who moved to Batavia in the 1880s and went on to make significant impacts on many local organizations during his life. He is buried in the Historic Batavia Cemetery. Admission is free, and coffee and donuts will be provided.
Arts Council for Wyoming County
There will be a small, special exhibit that opens Feb. 17 in the movie room.
The title of the exhibition is “My Mother, My Child.” It will be a soft opening and will end March 1.
