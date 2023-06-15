Organizers of the Batavia Ramble Explore Art and Music Festival are readying for the event’s return on July 1.
The Ramble Team is again partnering with the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council on the event, which is expected to bring more than 25 bands to Jackson Square. The event will also include an Explore Art tent for children, street performances and food, among other attractions.
Event hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the venue, a renovated alley between Jackson and Center streets.
“After last year’s successful return, this year’s Batavia Ramble Explore Art and Music Festival is shaping up to be the biggest and best one yet to date!” said Stephen Kowalcyk, event coordinator for the Ramble.
The Ramble was first staged in 2005 as a festival featuring dozens of local bands performing individually and jamming together for hours in Jackson Square. The festival celebrated the local music scene and its past, with musicians who had moved far from the area often returning to perform, and also included a segment remembering local musicians who had died – or, in the words of the festival, joined “The Big Band in the Sky” – since the previous festival.
The Ramble added additional arts elements in 2019, only to be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, The Ramble returned with a new partner, GO ART! The music component continued, and GO ART! helped to expand the festival to bring additional variety to the art elements.
GO ART! had previously hosted a community Fourth of July celebration for decades until the pandemic canceled the festival, and the city cut funding to the events. Those changes, and interest from The Rambe organizers, led to a collaboration that organizers of both events said allowed them to offer more variety than their individual events could provide.
Coordinators continue to seek art vendors, food vendors, sponsors and musicians for the event.
For information on being a food vendor, art vendor, or a sponsor of the event, contact Mary Jo at mjwhitman@goart.org.
For musician applications, contact Stephen at thebataviaramble@gmail.com.