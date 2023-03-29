Crystal Hill was hiking with her friend Sonya Olbert last year when their conversation turned to hobbies.
Hill said she was a painter. Olbert then told Hill about the Genesee Valley 100, a community art project that she was creating a piece for. Olbert asked Hill if she might be interested. Hill was, and painted a Cosmos flower for the exhibit.
The Genesee Valley 100 brought Hill to the Gallery in the Valley, 79 Main St., Geneseo, on Saturday afternoon where she picked up two 12-inch-by-12-inch wood blocks for the 2023 edition of the Genesee Valley 100. A canvas of the same size was also available for artists.
“It was fantastic to see all the different interpretations of the Genesee Valley,” Hill said of her experience last year. “There were a number of common themes. You’d see woods, Letchworth State Park, waterfalls, balloons, sunsets.”
The sixth edition of the Genesee Valley 100 will feature mixed media, with all forms of artwork invited to participate including collage, wood, metal, ceramic, words, watercolor, sculpture, fiber arts, painting and photography. Past exhibitions have focused on painting (2018, 2020, 2022), photography (2019), and fiber arts (2021).
“In opening up the project this year, some of the artists have taken it as an opportunity to challenge themselves to be creative in a new format,” said Ben Gajewski, executive director of the Genesee Valley Conservancy, which organizes the art project. “I’m really excited to see how that creativity come through.”
About 60 people had signed up online ahead of Saturday’s kickoff event. Another dozen or so had joined the project through early afternoon. Last year, a record 109 artists participated.
Some of those who stopped were painters who picked up the wood block instead of the canvas.
Painter Sandra Tyler of Silver Lake, who has been participating in the project since its debut, is one of those artist considering a new format. Tyler works primarily in watercolor and oil, but this year opted to pick up a wood block instead of a canvas.
“I really like how the project allows local artists to showcase our local landscape. I’m not sure what I’ll do since I’m a painter, but I can expand my repertoire,” said Tyler, who has a studio in Perry.
The goal of the Genesee Valley 100 is to see what inspires artists about the Genesee Valley landscapes.
“When I drive to and from Livingston County I’m able to see how beautiful the landscape is. That’s why I wanted to do this,” said Heather Nenadic of Penfield, who will be part of the project for the first time.
Nenadic is a member of the Genesee Valley Plein Air painters, an outdoor painting group. She also teaches classes for certified nurse assistant students at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Nenadic typically works with oil paints and sometimes pastel. “But this is mixed media, so who knows what I’ll do,” she said. “There are a lot of options.”
Hill, who lives on Conesus Lake, is considering a piece that uses what she called “lake glass,” or the glass of broken bottles that have been tossed around the lake and washed up on shore.
“A lot of times the glass is clear, maybe a little green in color. I’ve got a few that are purple,” she said.
The Genesee Valley 100 was created to draw attention to the local landscapes the Genesee Valley Conservancy is working to protect: the habitat, open space, and farmland of the Genesee Valley region.
The Genesee Valley is defined for this project as the vast geographic region stretching from the New York-Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario, including the entire four-county region of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
How to participate
The general requirement to participate is that the artist creates something inspired by the Genesee Valley (one year, a young painter chose to paint a slice of pizza). The dimensions of the piece must be no bigger than 12-inches-by-12-inches-by-6-inches deep and hangable on a drywall wall via nail. Artists have the choice of a traditional canvas or wood block on which to create.
The cost to participate is $15 per artist, which helps to cover project materials and promotions.
Complete details are available at https://www.geneseevalleyconservancy.org/genesee-valley-100.
Finished works are due to the Conservancy office in Geneseo by Oct. 13.
Works will be displayed Nov. 15 to Dec. 31 at Silver Lake Brewing Project, 14 Borden Ave., Perry. An artist preview reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Silver Lake Brewing Project. An opening reception is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Silver Lake Brewing Project.
For more information, call (585) 243-2190 or email info@geneseevalleyconservancy.org.