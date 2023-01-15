While 2022 has come to a close, the curtain is just opening for the arts in 2023.
The Genesee Symphony Orchestra and Batavia Players are about halfway through their current season, and the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council has a full slate of exhibitions planned, with new exhibits arriving in February.
Here’s a closer look at what’s ahead:
Genesee Symphony Orchestra
“Our holiday concert last month was one of the best attended ever, and our Young Artist Competition had a good turnout last year as well,” said Melzie Case, one of the co-presidents for the GSO. “I think people are ready to get back out in the community to enjoy local arts programs.”
The concerts continuing this season are:
n “A Brahms Journey Part 1 featuring David Kim,” 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at GCC’s Stuart Steiner Theater.
n “A Brahms Journey Part 2” 4 p.m. April 1 at Elba Central School Auditorium .
n “Film Night!” 7 p.m. May 13 at GCC’s Stuart Steiner Theater.
For ticket information, go to www.geneseesymphony.com.
Batavia Players
Next on stage for the Batavia Players are:
n“Almost, Maine” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it almost doesn’t exist.
One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.
Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
n “Shakespeare in Springtime: Antony and Cleopatra” 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
A charismatic Roman warrior. An exotic, powerful, seductive Egyptian ruler. Antony and Cleopatra. A love story – and a tragedy – of monumental proportions.
For ticket information, go to bataviaplayers.org.
GO-ART!
GO ART! has several art exhibits scheduled for this year in its different galleries.
At the arts council’s Bank of Castile Main Gallery, Howard A. (Tony) Barry will have an exhibit Feb. 1 to March 18 with an artist reception Feb. 16.
Barry is a resident of Holley, and taught at Holley Central Schools for 31 years before now enjoying retirement. A good part of his painting days are spent practicing what he preached as a teacher.
“I really enjoy painting plein air whenever the weather cooperates,” he said in an artist statement. “Much of my subjects are of local sites and some from travels that Annette and I have taken during our retirement.”
Barry describes his painting style as realistic.
The Oliver’s Gallery in the Seymour Dining Room will host Brian Kemp from Feb. 22 to April 1 with an artist reception on March 16.
Kemp is a member of the Batavia Society of Artists and founder of City Canvas Art Trail, and he leads a grassroots effort to bring art and business together by pairing artists with brick-and-mortar “canvases.” Main Street Pizza, Mancuso Bowling Center, City Church’s Generation Center and T-Shirts, Etc. — which Kemp owns and operates — proudly display murals by local artists. It’s a way to make art accessible and visible in places where you’d least expect it.
The Batavia Rotary Club Gallery will host Batavia High School’s Annual Show from Jan. 11 to Feb. 25 with a reception Jan. 12.
The show highlights Batavia High School art students taking a variety of electives from printmaking, graphic design, drawing, painting, studio art, portfolio and AP art and their hard work throughout the year.
Finally, The Batavia Club Gallery in Tavern 2.O.1 will be showcasing Bryan Wright’s “Bringing Coastal Life to Metal” Feb. 22 to April 1 with a reception March 16.
Bryan Wright is a native of Charleston, S.C., who now lives and works in Batavia. As a child, the oceans and waters formed a bond that is often the subject of his art and influence of many different mediums.
Wright said he enjoys working with his hands and finds his training in graphic design and basic metal fabricating has proven to be practical when fixing things and effective when creating art with such rugged materials.
“This collection of art was inspired by countless hours spent digging and rummaging through the earth in search for unique rocks, shells, sand dollars and even an occasional shark’s tooth,” Wright said. “Still to this day walking along the coast line with my family is a favorite past time as we gaze down into the sand vigorously scanning for these hidden treasures.”