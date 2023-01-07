At what age should you stop using slang

Metro Creative Connection

(TNS) – There comes a point in your life when you should stop using contemporary slang, because it’s def cringe lol.

If you had to look that up on the internet, you aren’t alone. Nine out of 10 people have had to ask Google what a slang term like “on fleek” meant, according to a new slang survey by Preply.com. Ninety-eight percent of Gen Z uses slang, which makes me wonder about the remaining 2%. Probably insufferable hipsters who only use archival words handcrafted by artisan lexicographers.

