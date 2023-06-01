ATTICA — The Attica Garden Club will host its annual plant sale on Saturday.
The sale will be conducted 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St.Luke’s Church on Favor Street, organizers said in a news release.
The sale will include many perennials, houseplants, vegetable plants and annuals.
A raffle for a variety of garden products will also take place.
Attica Garden Club supports an annual scholarship for an Attica High School senior; contributes to the Attica library and Gateway Home; and maintains the garden at the entrance to the Village Park.