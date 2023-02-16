JAMESTOWN — Submissions are now being accepted for the Audubon Community Nature Center’s 2023 Nature Photography Contest.
With a total of $1,600 in prize money, adults and youth 8 to 18 years old each have four ways to win $200 for their nature photographs.
Catebories will include Animals, Plants and Landscapes. All winners receive a $200 cash prize.
Two additional $200 cash prizes will be awarded to the adult and youth photos receiving the most Community Choice votes online. A photo could receive both the Community Choice and a judged award.
Winning and honorable mention photographs will be displayed on the contest website. ACNC will print the winners to exhibit in the Nature Center.
The sooner photographs are submitted, the longer the public can vote for them for the Community Choice awards. Photographers are reminded to encourage friends and family to vote for their photo(s). All the social media buttons are right there for postings.
Deadline for submissions is July 2.
Audubon Community Nature Center builds and nurtures connections between people and nature by providing outdoor experiences.
