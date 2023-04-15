 Skip to main content
Remembering Craig Colony Author gets rare look at remains of former institution
Remembering Craig Colony

Author gets rare look at remains of former institution

  • Updated

Behind the gates and barbed wire at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Sonyea, buildings from the Craig Colony for Epileptics still remain. They are worn from age but despite that still have a story to tell.

Char Szabo-Perricelli

“So there are abandoned farm houses scattered all over the acreage that is considered what the colony was. They stayed there with some attendants who kept an eye on them, always supervised but we got into a lot of the farm houses that are still standing. They are not all in great shape. The weather has been taking it’s toll, a lot of the are open and you know missing doors and windows,” said Char Szabo-Perricelli, a photographer and artist from Western New York, who in the summer of 2016 was granted unprecedented access to what once was Craig Colony.

David Mack-Hardiman
Courtesy of Livingston County Historian’s Office An aerial view of Craig Colony as it appeared in 1967. The colony was closed in 1988. It is the subject of a new book, “The Colony Chronicles,” that takes a look at life in the colony through the eyes of a fictional doctor and a fictional resident. The book is based on historical records and site visits.
Char Szabo-Perricelli Photograph The administration building at Craig Colony in Sonyea.
Photograph courtesy of the Livingston County Historical Society A jersey cow herd at Craig Colony in Sonyea.
Photograph courtesy of the Livingston County Historical Society Women at Craig Colony often had jobs that included sewing and knitting.
Photograph courtesy of the Livingston County Historical SocietyCottage staff from Craig Colony are shown.
“I made it look like a handmade journal, that someone had taken all of the information they could find about Craig Colony over the years,” says “The Colony Chronicles” author Char Szabo-Perricelli.
