Author gets rare look at remains of former institution

Behind the gates and barbed wire at the Groveland Correctional Facility in Sonyea, buildings from the Craig Colony for Epileptics still remain. They are worn from age but despite that still have a story to tell.
“So there are abandoned farm houses scattered all over the acreage that is considered what the colony was. They stayed there with some attendants who kept an eye on them, always supervised but we got into a lot of the farm houses that are still standing. They are not all in great shape. The weather has been taking it’s toll, a lot of the are open and you know missing doors and windows,” said Char Szabo-Perricelli, a photographer and artist from Western New York, who in the summer of 2016 was granted unprecedented access to what once was Craig Colony.
“It was really kind of a surreal experience going out to research what had been there years ago,” said Szabo-Perricelli, who shares what she photographed in the book, “The Colony Chronicles,” which creatively tells the story of Craig Colony for Epileptics through the eyes of two fictional characters, a doctor and groundskeeper.
Szabo-Perricelli and the book’s co-author, David Mack-Hardiman, will discuss their work during an April 23 program at the Livingston County Historical Society Museum, 30 Center St., Geneseo.
Craig Colony began as a colony for the Society of Christian Believers, also known as Shakers, who moved to the Livingston County hamlet of Sonyea in Groveland from Sodus, Wayne County, in 1837. The Shakers practiced celibacy, agrarian communal living, and self-sufficiency. The fertile flat lands and the Genesee Valley canal benefited the Shakers’ cottage industries, but by 1892 the diminished membership merged with the Shaker community at Watervliet, Albany County.
Craig Colony for Epileptics was created in 1894 to meet the needs of New York’s indigent population who had epilepsy. In 1935, the colony was opened to those with developmental disabilities and the institution would be transformed into the Craig Developmental Center, which closed Dec. 6, 1988.
Much of the property that was previously home to the colony and developmental center now is owned by the Groveland Correctional Facility.
“A lot of the building were being restored. Whatever was going to be saved was going to be saved and reused. Many were marked with a big red X and were set for demolition,” Szabo-Perricelli said of her visit to Craig Colony. “I was able to get a lot of photographs of the Catholic Church, which was going to be coming down. Some of the staff housing, which included doctors, nurses, administrators, just this phenomenal like mini city going on out in Sonyea, who would have thought.”
With tight security at the prison, Szabo-Perricelli said she was followed around at every checkpoint. She said after her visit no other photographers were expected to be allowed at Craig Colony.
“It caused such a ruckus with the other CO’s (corrections officers). They did not like the idea that someone had to cover his shift for his job, because he had to escort in their words a ‘lady photographer’ around for the day. So I guess it was good for me but no one else will get to tell that story and get those photographs,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
She spent two days walking around Craig Colony.
“We spent the entire day out there. It is just such a massive colony. It was separated by a river that kept – well they attempted to keep – the men and women patients separate, but that did not always happen. It was a fully functional facility where they did their own farming, they had their own fire department, they got their own ice from the lakes that were,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
It was a huge campus, she said, and in many ways it’s own self-functioning community.
“They had several hospitals, nursing schools, training schools, a general store. It was just like I said, this massive community, and that what was just behind the prison walls and fencing,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
Located on the grounds of a former Shaker community, the Craig Colony was a thriving community with bakeries, grocery stores, blacksmith and cooper shops, laundries, a number of churches of different denominations and even a post office.
The first patients at Craig Colony for Epileptics were admitted in 1896. Craig Colony was constructed on 1,900 acres using the “cottage plan,” a cluster of smaller buildings rather than one large structure.
Today epilepsy is defined a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures and many people can live normal lives, but back then, Szabo-Perricelli said people did not understand what epilepsy was.
“With the epileptic colony, people were embarrassed. People thought it was demonic possession, that these people were going into these convulsions and trying to swallow their tongues,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
She said they the doctors and nurses at the time also did not know how to treat epilepsy.
“They used to send the patients out to one of the lakes to chop ice, thinking that the cold water would be a shock to their system and shock them out of having epileptics seizures. It actually threw more of them into an epileptic seizure and so many drowned. After that they had to fill in the lake and they had to bring ice in and stop collecting their own ice,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
Patients at the colony also had specific chores that they had to do each day. Men were assigned to certain tasks and women to others.
“Women often made doilies, did embroidery and weaving. The men did shoe repair and made tools,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
The men and women also had separate living areas with a river between them. The women’s cottages were named after flowers and then men’s after trees.
Szabo-Perricelli said back then they thought epilepsy was hereditary and Craig Colony staff kept men and women separate as it was believed that a man and a woman who both had epilepsy would produce children with the same malady. As it was, more than 800 children would live at the colony during its existence.
“Even though there was every attempt to keep them separate, even as far as separating the housing units from men, they still snuck in at night,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
From romances to fights between patients, Szabo-Perricelli said there are so many stories to tell about what went on at Craig Colony.
One of the more shocking things that went on, she said, was how the doctors and nurses tried to used medicine to treat people with epilepsy.
“I know that a lot of these patients were treated as guinea pigs. I know there was a lot of experimentation. How do we know if drugs work? We start with animals and then we move to people. Back in the day they were using prisoners and patients for experimentation with drugs,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
Researching the book was something that Szabo-Perricelli said was an emotional experience.
“As a human being that knows how much suffering went on at these institutions, it is so hard for your heart not to bleed for them. We look at this now as like, ‘Oh my God this was barbaric,’ ” said Szabo-Perricelli.
At Craig Colony, she said, there is also a large cemetery.
“They also have a cemetery and back in the day patients were not always buried with names. They were often given a number, if anything, to identify where they were buried if the family did not come to claim their family member who had passed while in the institution. A lot of them were pretty much abandoned. A lot of them did not get company because back then people were afraid of epilepsy,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
For many, Craig Colony was a life sentence as those with epilepsy would be sent away and never be seen by their family members again.
“With Craig Colony, families wanted their family member out of the way,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
To help remember and honor the many men and women who lived and died at Craig Colony, Szabo-Perricelli wrote a book with David Mack-Hardiman, director of the Museum of disABILITY. The book is called “The Colony Chronicles.”
“I made it look like a handmade journal, that someone had taken all of the information they could find about Craig Colony over the years. I put it into this bound book. I used steel rivets to hold the book together and I had the cover silk screened to look aged on cloth. It includes post cards, activities that were going on out there, not only for the patients but also the staff,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
To help tell the story of Craig Colony she and her coauthor created two characters. One was a doctor and the other was a grounds keeper.
“My coauthor and I decided to call it a creative work of non-fiction. Everything in the book is based on scientific and historical fact.
The two characters that I created are fictional. One is a doctor who is looking at things going on there from a medical standpoint,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
She describes the other character, the groundskeeper, as more like a gossip guy who tells the stories of the human tragedies.
“There were boys that were lost in a heat tunnel that all perished. There were fights between patients, where some of them died. There were love stories, romances that happened,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
They are stories and lives that mattered, she said, and her goal with the book is to remember them and all that happened at Craig Colony.
“I just don’t want it to be forgotten. I don’t want the colony and the people that were there, if they lived or died to be forgotten,” said Szabo-Perricelli.
The authors will discuss the book during an April 23 program at the Livingston County Historical Society Museum, 30 Center St., Geneseo. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. They plan to speak about the book, “The Colony Chronicles,” Craig Colony, and also take questions from those attending the event. For more information, contact the museum at (585) 243-9147.
Books are available for purchase at the Livingston County Historical Museum and Sundance Books, 106 Main St., Geneseo.
A Quick look
- WHAT: “The Colony Chronicles,” a presentation on the former Craig Colony in Sonyea, Livingston County, by Char Szabo-Perricelli and David Mack-Hardiman.
- WHERE: Livingston County Historical Society Museum, 30 Center St., Geneseo.
- WHEN: 1:30 p.m. April 23.
- ADMISSION: Free.
- INFORMATION: Call (585) 243-9147.