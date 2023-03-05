MEDINA — Medina author Julie Berry will celebrate the launch of two new books for young readers, “The Night Frolic” and “Burglars and Bluestockings,” with a pajama story time for children, and readings and discussions for all ages at Author’s Note, her independent bookstore, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

“The Night Frolic,” a bedtime fantasy adventure picture book published by Little, Brown and Company, and illustrated by Jaime Zollars, begins by asking, “Where do the children go when they drift off to sleep?” and follows those sleepy children on a magical journey through nighttime realms of wonder, where they meet the Night Tiger, the Night Walrus, and an ensemble of talking creatures.

