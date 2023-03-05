MEDINA — Medina author Julie Berry will celebrate the launch of two new books for young readers, “The Night Frolic” and “Burglars and Bluestockings,” with a pajama story time for children, and readings and discussions for all ages at Author’s Note, her independent bookstore, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
“The Night Frolic,” a bedtime fantasy adventure picture book published by Little, Brown and Company, and illustrated by Jaime Zollars, begins by asking, “Where do the children go when they drift off to sleep?” and follows those sleepy children on a magical journey through nighttime realms of wonder, where they meet the Night Tiger, the Night Walrus, and an ensemble of talking creatures.
Kirkus Reviews calls it “a dream come true for readers seeking a new bedtime story.” Publisher’s Weekly raves, “Berry’s mesmerizing prose sounds like a saga from another world, and this vision of journey, adventure, and happy clamor offers both antidote to and fodder for sleep’s dark mysteries.” Booklist says, “Downright magical, this is a picture book made for dreamers.” Amazon.com has named it one of their Best Picture Books for March.
“Burglars and Bluestockings,” a middle grade fantasy adventure novel suited for ages 8 and up, and published by Sourcebooks, is the third and final installment in the “Wishes and Wellingtons” trilogy which includes “Wishes and Wellingtons” and Crime and Carpetbags.” The trilogy follows the misadventures of Maeve Merritt, a feisty boarding school girl in late-Victorian London who discovers a cantankerous djinni in a sardine tin, and discovers that three wishes can mean massive trouble.
History and fantasy commingle in this latest installment which brings Maeve into the orbit of “bluestocking” young women braving public scorn by pursuing higher education at Cambridge University. It even brings her into contact with Ernest Rutherford, father of nuclear physics, in his younger days as a researcher at the Cavendish Laboratory assisting J.J. Thomsons in the discovery of the “corpuscle” which we now call the electron.
Berry is the New York Times bestselling author of the 2020 NCTE Amelia Walden Award and SCBWI Golden Kite Award winner “Lovely War,” which received seven starred reviews, and has been called “poignant” by The Horn Book, “mesmerizing” by Booklist, and “virtuoso” by the New York Times.
She is also the author of the 2017 Printz Honor and Los Angeles Times Book Prize shortlisted “The Passion of Dolssa,” the Carnegie and Edgar shortlisted “All the Truth That’s in Me,” the Odyssey Honor “The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place,” the “Wishes and Wellingtons” trilogy, and many others.
Her picture books, “Long Ago, on a Silent Night”; “Don’t Let the Beasties Escape This Book”; “Happy Right Now”; and “Cranky Right Now” were released during 2019 and 2020.
Berry has a bachelor of science from Rensselaer in communication and a master of fine arts degree in creative writing for children and young adults from Vermont College.
After living many years in the Boston area and in Los Angeles, Berry relocated to her hometown of Medina with her husband, sons, and two cats, where she bought the local bookstore and reinvented it as Author’s Note.
The Tuesday evening event at Author’s Note is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For those unable to attend, signed books can be ordered at authorsnote.com. Contact Author’s Note for more information at (585) 798-3642.
