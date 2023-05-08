Author of romantic comedies to visit Woodward Library

Dylan Newton, an author of romantic comedies, will celebrate the release of the mass market version of “All Fired Up” during a June 14 visit at Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy.
She will also chat about writing and sign book.
“She is very popular and from Wellsville, so readers experience many familiar things like the Buffalo Bills and Niagara Falls,” says library clerk Trisha Riggi.
There will be prizes and giveaways for those attending. Author’s Note, a bookstore from Medina, will be on-site and have copies of Dylan’s books available for purchase.
The program is for adults age 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, go to https://woodwardmemoriallibrary.libcal.com/event/10671576.
Newton has written a series of small-town romantic comedies featuring the Matthews brothers. She debuted with “How Sweet It Is,” and followed that with “All Fired Up.” Her next book, “Change of Plans,” is due in August.
“All Fired Up,” originally released in 2022, follows workaholic book publicist Imani Lewis who spends the summer with her grandmother, who is recovering from surgery. But being back in the same small town as Zander Matthews, a former one-night stand, may not provide the relaxing break that Imani envisioned as friendly banter turns increasing flirtier.