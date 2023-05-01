GENESEO – Authors Char Szabo-Perricelli and David Mack-Hardiman will deliver an encore presentation of their talk on the Craig Colony for Epileptics on May 7 at Livingston County Historical Society, 30 Center St.
The talk is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 9:52 am
Admission is free, though registrations are being taken online at https://tinyurl.com/5feytare.
Szabo-Perricelli and Mack-Hardiman, director of the Museum of disABILITY, first delivered their presentation April 23 at the museum.
“We had a fantastic turnout,” Szabo-Perricelli, wrote in an email to The Livingston County News. She noted that people had to be turned away when the April 23 program reached capacity.
Szabo-Perricelli, a photographer and artist from Western New York, in the summer of 2016 was granted unprecedented access to buildings that were once home to Craig Colony, and which today at largely within Groveland Correctional Facility in Sonyea.
Szabo-Perricelli shared what she photographed on her visit in the book, “The Colony Chronicles,” which creatively tells the story of Craig Colony for Epileptics through the eyes of two fictional characters – a doctor, who looks at life at the Colony from a medical standpoint, and a groundskeeper, who is a bit of a gossip guy who tells the stories of the human tragedies.
Szabo-Perricelli called the book “a creative work of non-fiction,” while noting that everything in the book is based on scientific and historical fact.
“I made it look like a handmade journal, that someone had taken all of the information they could find about Craig Colony over the years,” said Szabo-Perricelli. “I put it into this bound book. I used steel rivets to hold the book together and I had the cover silk screened to look aged on cloth. It includes post cards, activities that were going on out there, not only for the patients but also the staff.”
Craig Colony began as a colony for the Society of Christian Believers, also known as Shakers, who moved to the Livingston County hamlet of Sonyea in Groveland from Sodus, Wayne County, in 1837. The fertile flat lands and the Genesee Valley canal benefited the Shakers’ cottage industries, but by 1892 the diminished membership merged with the Shaker community at Watervliet, Albany County.
Craig Colony for Epileptics was created in 1894 to meet the needs of New York’s indigent population who had epilepsy. In 1935, the colony was opened to those with developmental disabilities and the institution would be transformed into the Craig Developmental Center, which closed Dec. 6, 1988.
Much of the property that was previously home to the colony and developmental center now is owned by the Groveland Correctional Facility.
