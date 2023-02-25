BERGEN – A Byron-Bergen senior has been named Western New York champion of the 2023 Poetry Out Loud contest and will join 19 other students at the state finals next month.
Libby Piper won a semifinal competition Feb. 15 at Buffalo State University, which earns her the right to advance to the March 11 state finals at the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn.
Libby and Byron-Bergen sophomore Jade Wolff participated in the competition at Buffalo State after winning a school-level competition.
During the semifinal event, Libby and Jade competed against students from around Western New York, including schools such as Brighton High School, the Westfield Academy in Westfield, Chautauqua County, and Jamestown High School.
During the first two rounds of competition, the students were required to recite two poems: one poem needed to be 25 lines or fewer and the other must have been written before the 20th Century.
Students were evaluated on categories such as physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, and accuracy.
Libby recited William E. Stafford’s “Traveling Through the Dark” and Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s “Friendship After Love” while Jade recited Carl Sandburg’s “I am the People, the Mob” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “To Helen.”
After the first two rounds, three students were selected to advance to the third round and recite a final poetry selection. Libby was selected and recited Jeffrey Skinner’s “The Bookshelf of the God of Infinite Space.”
After the final scores were tabulated, Libby was named the Western New York champion.
The winner of the state competition will advance to the 2023 Poetry Out Loud National Finals, scheduled May 8 to 10 in Washington, D.C.
