BERGEN – A Byron-Bergen senior has been named Western New York champion of the 2023 Poetry Out Loud contest and will join 19 other students at the state finals next month.

Libby Piper won a semifinal competition Feb. 15 at Buffalo State University, which earns her the right to advance to the March 11 state finals at the Center for Fiction in Brooklyn.

