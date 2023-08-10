Batavia author to discuss fantasy series

BATAVIA – Author Tony Johnson of Batavia will share the story of his fantasy series, “The Story of Evil,” during a visit to Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., on Saturday.
Johnson will deliver a talk at 10 a.m. in the library’s Reading Room. He will also answer questions and sign copies of his books. Admission is free.
There will be book giveaways, cookies made by Simply Scrumptious, customized bookmarks and more!
Johnson is the author of the epic, five-part fantasy series, “The Story of Evil.”
Books in the series include “Heroes of the Siege,” “Escape from Celestial,” “Three Visions,” “The Cursed King” and “Battle for the Kingdom.” Johnson published the first volume in the series in 2013.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase and will also be available to check out from Richmond Memorial Library.
Johnson is an avid reader who enjoys fantasy, classics, and Christian literature. He is a fan of movies, video games, and football, and loves being a husband and father.
For more information about the library, visit batavialibrary.org.