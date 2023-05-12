BATAVIA — The Batavia High School Class of 1973 is observing its 50th reunion this summer and has invited graduates from earlier and later years to join the celebration.
The reunion schedule lists a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. July 7 at Ri-Dan’s on West Main Street Road and a dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. July 8 at the Batavia Downs Gaming grandstand on Park Road.
Cost of the buffet dinner, which features DJ Tommy B, is $50 per person if paid by June 1. Cost is $60 per person after that date.
Both events are open not only to Class of 1973 graduates and guests, but also to those from the BHS classes of 1971-75.
Al those attending must complete a special form, which is available by contacting Debbie Best at (585) 343-2548 or at debbest@rochester.rr.com.