BATAVIA – The Batavia Concert Band will begin its 99th season with the first concert of its summer season in Centennial Park on Wednesday.
Leading the band will be John Bailey, an instrumental music teacher at Pembroke Central School who is in his 10th season as conductor of the Concert Band.
The Batavia Concert Band’s repertoire has something for everyone: marches, Big Band and swing numbers, popular songs from musicals and movies, rock favorites, classical adaptations, and everything in between.
Seven weekly concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 9. Performances are planned June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 in the 14-acre park, 151 State St. In the event of rain, concerts are moved to Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase, including freshly popped popcorn, which is an audience favorite.
The season’s performances will feature two guest conductors. The July 12 concert will be conducted by Batavia native and resident Joshua Pacino, who is band director at Notre Dame High School in Batavia. On July 26, Mike Thaine, the Albion High School band director, will be the conductor.
The Band consists of 45 to 55 brass, woodwind and percussion players ranging from talented high school students to 60-year veterans. Many have professional experience, others are advanced amateur musicians, but they all love to play.
Founded in the early 1920s – the band points to 1924 as its founding year, the Batavia Concert Band has brought musical pleasure to the region almost every summer since. Summer programs were missed during World War II and in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
The organization is under the leadership of General Manager Jason Smith, along with a group of officers and a board of directors, led by Board President Dan Fischer
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!
Concerts are also currently supported and funded in part by Platinum Sponsors Genesee Community College, Brighton Securities, Farm Credit East, and WBTA, and local businesses, program advertisers, service organizations, and individual patrons.
Individuals or businesses interested in supporting Batavia Concert Band should contact a band member at any concert.
For information, visit the Concert Band’s Facebook page or its website, www.bataviaconcertband.net.