BATAVIA — The Batavia CTE Center Building Trades Program is looking to partner with homeowners within a 15-mile radius and bring their dream homes to life.
The program seeks to collaborate with homeowners to make their ideas a reality. Those selected will partner with a team of skilled students and dedicated instructors, BOCES officials said in a news release.
All submissions will be reviewed and finalists will be selected.
Applications are due Dec. 1. Check https://tinyurl.com/2p9nkxpw for application forms.
Contact Patrick Chierichella at lpchierichella@gvboces.org or (585) 344-7711 ext. 7725 for more information.