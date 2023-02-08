BATAVIA — A group of Batavia Career and Technical Education Center students were recently recognized for efforts to assist the Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program.
The students volunteered to help the FLTAP winterize its barn, along with assisting with numerous chores. They were chaperoned by teachers Vanessa Taran and Erin Staley.
”It is important for students to volunteer throughout our communities to not only learn these organizations that help others exist, but to learn volunteering will also make you feel good inside,” Taran said in a news release. “By volunteering, students are acquiring skills and developing positive habits to carry them into adulthood. Students also learn about the organizations and what the organizations do to help others.”
The FLTAP helps ex-race horses find new homes and careers. The students were able to witness firsthand how gentle the horses are, since they sometimes get a bad reputation.
The students were able to put some of the skills they have learned in CTE to use — such as when the organization’s weed eater and lawn mower weren’t functioning.
Devon Grunthaner from the CTE’s auto tech course was able to fix both by using skills he learned in the classroom. At the end of the day, the students said how therapeutic it felt being there.
Students participating included: Olivia Colon-Mercado (Attica), Lauren Mandel (OACS), Grace Snyder (Attica), Emmaly Wilkosz (OACS), Karli Houseknecht (Pembroke), Devon Grunthaner (Alexander), McKenna Coniber (Le Roy), Matthew Cecere (Alexander), William Eschberger (Le Roy), Ryan Higgins (Le Roy), Kyra Rhodes (OACS) and Grace Mileham (Notre Dame).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.