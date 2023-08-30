BATAVIA — The Ricky Palermo Foundation Comedy Show will come to Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel Sept. 22 when Batavia Downs’ Park Place hosts the fundraiser.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m. Comedians will perform starting at 7 p.m.
The event features Nick Marra and Moody McCarthy. McCarthy, a stand-up comedian, has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Marra has been entertaining crowds with his down-to-earth comedy for over 20 years. Drawing on his experiences from growing up in an Italian Catholic home, to his current family comprised of two sons in their 20s and a daughter (16 years later), audiences easily relate to his quirky observations.
Tickets are $60 each and include dinner, show, one free drink chip, and $25 free play at Batavia Downs. Tickets may be ordered on the foundation’s website, rickypalermofoundation.org.
“He had his ‘Bruce in the USA’ Bruce Springsteen Tribute here last year, which was very successful, but decided they’re going to go with a comedy night this year,” Batavia Downs Gaming Director of Marketing Ryan Hasenauer said of Palermo.
Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation and Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek noted Palermo is a local resident who suffered serious injury. He was in a car accident in 1981. His foundation donated $1.7 million in 25 years to the community and to research at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.
“This is the second event we’re partnering up with him,” Wojtaszek said.