The Force is strong with Josh Earl.
The Batavia native, who has worked as a film editor in television for more than 15 years, has been nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy Award for his work as a film editor on the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
Earl and co-editor Kelley Dixon were nominated for outstanding picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie. It was one of five Emmy nominations received by the series.
“This is insane. Proud to be part of this amazing team,” Earl said in a tweet on July 12, the day the nominations were announced.
The six-episode series debuted May 25, 2022.
Earl had previously been nominated in February for an American Cinema Editors award, known as an “Eddie,” for his work on “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
“Honored and mind blown,” Earl tweeted Feb. 1 after the Eddie nomination was announced. “Wish I could tell the little Star Wars nerd a-- that had dreams of makin movies. ...To be clear Im the Nerd a--. And I’m sure the conversation would have been awkward.”
An episode of HBO’s “White Lotus” received the Eddie.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set some years before “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” the film that launched the “Star Wars” universe. The Disney+ series follows Jedi Master Obi-Wan as he seeks to rescue a young Leia after she is kidnapped. Obi-Wan is pursued by Imperial Inquisitors and his former Padawan, now known as Darth Vader. Obi-Wan is played by Ewan McGregor, who reprises his role from the three “Star Wars” prequel films.
The Emmy nominators singled out the work of Earl and Dixon on “Part VI,” or the sixth episode of the series, which was also the finale. (A second season is not in active development Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Variety, though she noted a second season could be considered in the future.)
Other nominees in the category include “Beef,” a Netflix series, “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” from Netflix, “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+, “Prey” on Hulu, and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” from The Roky Channel.
The ceremonies for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10, though the presentations could get delayed if there isn’t a resolution to the ongoing writers and actors strike. The 75th annual Primetime Emmys are currently set to air live Sept. 18 on Fox, and have typically included a segment on the Creative Arts presentations.
Earl has won five Creative Arts Emmy Awards for film editing, all for his work on “Deadliest Catch,” which he joined in season two of the reality drama that follows fisherman in the Bering Sea. He has 13 career nominations, 12 of which were for “Deadliest Catch.” He won five consecutive Emmys for outstanding picture editing for a reality program from 2011 to 2015.
Earl has been nominated for eight Eddie awards, winning in 2010 for “Deadliest Catch.” Seven of his Eddie nominations were for “Deadliest Catch.” The Eddies are the top honors from ACE, a society of motion picture editors that presents annual awards in nine categories of film, television and documentary work.
Earl’s connection to the “Star Wars” universe began in 2017 when he worked with Mark Hamill, who starred in the films as Luke Skywalker, on the show “Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest” that took the pair on a series of visits to amazing collections and collectors.
Earl, who lives near Burbank, Calif., is the son of Bert and Cindy Earl of Batavia.