BATAVIA — Registration is open for the 2023-24 Faith Formation Program at Resurrection and Ascension Roman Catholic Parishes in Batavia. The parish families are excited about the joint venture to share their Catholic faith with their families and children, officials said in a news release.
All sacramental preparation classes — Reconciliation, First Communion, and Confirmation — will be offered as well as enriching programs for the entire family.
Contact Jason Smith from Resurrection Parish at resurrectionff14020@yahoo.com or Ann Pratt from Ascension Parish at mgp1731@gmail.com for information.
Classes will begin on Sept. 10 at the 10 a.m. Mass at Ascension Parish, followed by lunch, meetings, and a kick-off event.