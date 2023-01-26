BATAVIA — Welcome to Almost, Maine, a township so far north it’s almost not in the United States, it’s almost in Canada. Not only that, but it’s not quite a town because the residents never quite got around to getting organized.

One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

