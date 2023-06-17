BATAVIA — The Batavia Players are holding auditions for “Cry Baby The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Batavia City Centre.
Those interested may enter through purple door on east side of the mall, next to Batavia Family Dental.
On June 27, Batavia Players will do a Broadway Night at Settlers, with 20 percent of proceeds going to the theater. Live company members will perform numerous Broadway hits and will take requests.
Come prepared and listen to the original Broadway Cast Recording on YouTube, organizers said in a news release.
Contact Kathy White at kathywhite5@verizon.net for more information.