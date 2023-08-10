BATAVIA — A good number of the actors in “Cry Baby The Musical” will be as new to Batavia Players as the theater in which the performers will be entertaining the audience this weekend.
Director Pat Burk said over half of the actors are making their debut this weekend with Batavia Players. As to whether that’s unusual for a cast, he said, “Nowadays, I would say no, because we were out of commission from doing stuff regularly so long, a lot of our cast now are ... new.”
This weekend’s shows will be the first in the new theater. Burk said of preparation of the theater, “We’re getting there.”
“We’re still painting. Lavatories are getting finished,” he said.
There are still tickets available because there are more seats in the new theater than there were in the temporary space Batavia Players had been using. The new theater has 150 seats.
“Cry Baby” is similar to productions such as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Grease,” Burk said, but it’s a little edgier.
The musical, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for “Cry Baby” are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors.
The Tony-nominated musical is a rebellious teen comedy event, the synopsis for “Cry Baby” says, It’s based on the cult classic, 1990 John Waters film.
Marc Sapareto has one of the lead roles, the role of Cry Baby Walker. He said Cry Baby is very similar to one of the characters in “Grease.”
“I would almost say it’s more ‘rock’ than ‘Grease.’ It is a lot of fun, especially singing all the songs that he sings,” Sapareto said.
Another first-timer to “Cry Baby,” Sapareto said he watched the movie.
“The movie made me want to be in it more than watching the actual musical,” he said. “I don’t know why. There was just something that grabbed me (and said) ‘This is going to be a lot of fun.’ You have your stereotypical good guys and bad guys, but the good guys aren’t really good and the bad guys aren’t terrible.”
The first show in the new theater will be a great experience, Sapareto said. The new theater won’t have just one audience right in front of the performers.
“We have audiences on three sides of us,” he said. “It’ll definitely be a challenge to act, but it’ll be an experience that’s definitely worth it.”
The female lead is Allison, played by Maia Zerillo. Zerillo said Allison is fairly different from the characters she’s played before.
“She’s such a run-of-the-mill character, you can pretty much do anything you like with her,” she said. “All the actors and actresses I’ve watched play her have done it very differently. It’s my first time playing a lead at the theater here, so it makes it more fun. It was a surprise when I saw the cast list.”
Echo Baumer, who will play one of the Whiffles, said, “They’re fun to play because they’re trying to do what they think is good.”
Baumer has never been in “Cry Baby,” adding, “I did see the musical, but after I auditioned.”
“It introduced me to the show and characters, more than what I knew already,” Baumer said of being in the show, the fourth for Baumer with Batavia Players.
Paige Sikorski, playing Lenora, said she found “Cry Baby The Musical” awhile ago and always wanted to be in it.
“I was pretty excited when it got announced that the theater would be doing it,” she said. “It’s similar to “Grease.” It’s a little similar to “Bye, Bye Birdie” as well. It’s a light-hearted comedy for the most part. It’s pretty funny.”
With a laugh, Sikorski described her character, Lenora, as a “teenaged schizophrenic.”
“She has imaginary friends and she hears voices in her head,” Sikorski said. “She is fixated on Cry Baby for the most part. She is out to get him.”
Sikorski joked that she’s been part of Batavia players since she was born. Her grandmother, Kathy White, is the musical director for the production.
Samantha Balbi will play Mona “Hatchet-Face” Malnorowski. Hatchet-Face is part of the drapes — juvenile delinquents in Baltimore in the 1950s, when “Cry Baby” was set.
“She’s one of the bad girls,” Balbi said. “I did not audition for Hatchet-Face. I had auditioned for (the characters of) Allison and Lenora, but when I got cast as Hatchet-Face, I fell in love with the role. It’s been really fun ... I just feel like with Hatchet-Face, her character stands out so much in the show.”
Balbi said that since COVID, the “Cry Baby” cast is probably one of the biggest ones Batavia Players has had in awhile.
“It’s really cool getting to have a big cast again and also being on the new stage,” she said.