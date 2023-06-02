BATAVIA — The Batavia Rotary Club’s annual Fly-In Breakfast is set for Father’s Day, June 18, at the Genesee County Airport.
The Fly-In Breakfast is open to the public and features an all-you-can-eat breakfast and an opportunity to get up-close to a variety of private air craft flown in by pilots from throughout the region.
Serving begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues through 11 a.m. The breakfast consists of eggs, pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee tea and milk.
Again this year the breakfast will feature a special Rotary Egg Bake which includes eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and cheese.
The breakfast is prepared and served by members of the Batavia Rotary Club. Proceeds from the Fly-In Breakfast will benefit the club’s youth and community service programs.
Adult tickets are $12. Tickets for children 4 to 12 years old are $8.
Children under 4 are admitted free.
Tickets may be obtained at Lawley Insurance, from any Batavia Rotarian or at the door.
The Genesee County Airport is located at 4701 East Saile Drive, which runs between Route 98 and Bank Street Road, west of the City of Batavia. Saile Drive is just north of the Batavia exit off the Thruway.
The Rotary Club will serve more than 1,000 breakfasts. Most of the food has been donated.
Volunteer chefs and servers are Batavia Rotarians and their families.