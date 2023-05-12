BATAVIA — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 BCSD Foundation, Inc. Scholarship.
The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Batavia High School. Nominated students have been successful in their educational programs and have sought out skills to further their careers.
They must also exemplify the Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”
Any member of the local community may nominate a Batavia High School senior who meets the criteria. Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website.
Those interested may complete the Google form or download and email the form to nominate a deserving senior. All nominations must be received by May 25.
Contact Julia Rogers at foundation@bataviacsd.org for more information
The foundation’s mission is to develop, procure, and manage resources, contributions, and educational funding and ensure they will be used directly to support the City of Batavia School District, its students and more.