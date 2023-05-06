MUMFORD – A new multi-media exhibition at Genesee Country Village & Museum will explore how 19th-century Americans performed and navigated a changing fashion landscape.
“Becoming Genedered: Garment as Gender Artifact” pulls at the thread of how dress provides the world with visual cues to interpret identity.
The exhibition opens today in the John L. Wehle Gallery at Genesee Country Village, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., and will run for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
“Nineteenth-century Americans were faced with many of the same questions about visual gender presentation that we are still grappling with today,” says exhibit curator Brandon W. Brooks.
Exploring gender through fashion
Color, fabric, texture, cut, and design are the tools of speech in the language of garment. Gender is a dialect of this wearable language, and changes in fashion parallel changes in society’s understanding of gender. What it means to be a man or a woman, both, or neither, evolves across the decades. So too, do the garments that allow individuals to inhabit gender identities, according to exhibition organizers.
The exhibit begs the question – do we make the clothing, or does the clothing makes us?
“Becoming Gendered” will showcase a variety of historic garments for men, women, and children spanning more than a century.
Hegemonic gendered clothing for adult men and women is compared to the development of recreational and leisurewear. Understructures for men, women, and even children, are exhibited as evolving tools worn to achieve gendered ideals. Challenging these 19th-century gender norms in fashion and garment are the Dandy, the Bloomer, Dress Reformers and Women’s Rights advocates, the lady cyclist, female impersonators, and the Public Universal Friend: a religious leader who may have identified as non-binary if that word was available to them in the 19th century.
Haudenosaunee garments are also exhibited as an entry-point into the discussion of how the Western gender binary system directly affects the gendering of 19th-century Haudenosaunee clothing.
Visitors to “Becoming Gendered” will explore the changing landscape of gender throughout the 19th century through a variety of media. Historic fashion will be complemented by imagery in the form of daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tin types, cabinet cards, carte de visite (small cards with a black-and-white photograph attached that were hugely popular in the 1860s and often collected in Victorian portrait albums), and early 20th-century photography. These images both record and depict how Americans actually dressed in the 19th and early 20th centuries, conveying the nuances of visualized gender identities and gender roles to modern eyes.
Portraiture of children illustrates the gendering of children and children’s bodies. At the same time, newspapers, theatrical and minstrel broadsides, sartorial illustrations, and fashion plates display the lively discussion around gender and gendered clothing that has remained relevant into the present.
Historical clothing and objects on display in the exhibit have been lent by a number of regional museums and historical societies including Rochester Museum & Science Center, the New York State Museum, the Holland Land Office Museum, The Oneida Community Mansion House, The Ontario County Historical Society, The Yates County History Center (Scherer Carriage House), The Strong National Museum of Play, Gandondagan, and others.
“We want guests to the exhibit to question what exactly is masculine or feminine clothing, what makes clothing read either masculine or feminine, and how do the ways in which we clothe ourselves dictate how we operate within society,” Brooks says.
Exhibit talks and guest speakers
Curatorial talks and guest speakers throughout the 2023 season will further enrich the exhibit.
Upcoming talks include:
n May 27, 2 to 3 p.m.: “ ‘Being neither man nor woman’: Gender and the persona of the Public Universal Friend” with Dr. Paul Moyer, a professor in SUNY Brockport‘s department of history.
n June 24, 1 to 2 p.m.: “Silent Seduction: Gendered Fashion Flirtations” with curator Brandon Brooks.
n Aug. 26, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: “Fashion in Flux: Transitional Fashions of the 1820s A Historical Get-Ready-with-Me” with curator Brandon Brooks.
Admission to the gallery and gallery programs are included with general Museum admission, unless otherwise noted.
–––
For more information about the John L. Wehle Gallery, its collections, and upcoming program go to https://tinyurl.com/35mzamez.