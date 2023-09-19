SHELBY CENTER — A committee of local residents came together to create a new event, held Sunday, to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Organizer Ike Watts said her goal for the Team Fuller 155 Suicide Prevention Basket Raffle, held at the Shelby Volunteer Fire Company Recreation Hall, was $1,000. The money raised is above that amount, she said.
Watts said a committee helped her plan the benefit, which, as of Sunday night, raised a little over $12,800.
“I have an online fundraiser as well. That is over $4,000. As of today (Monday), Team 155 has raised almost $17,000 for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We have until Saturday to raise more.”
Team Fuller has walked in the Buffalo Out of the Darkness Community Walk and will do so again this year.
“We walk in memory of my cousin, Erin Fuller; Kenny Dunn; and Wilson Southworth,” Watts said Sunday. “We also represent anyone else that has been affected by suicide, struggles on a daily basis and the families of the people we’ve lost to suicide.”
Watts and her family have been in the walk since 2016.
“It’s extremely hard to raise donations, so we came up with this idea to have a basket raffle,” she said. “I ran it by my committee and they ran with it.”
The committee members were Todd Eick, Tammy Fearby, Christine Crane, Stacey Pellicano and Rebecca Lacy.
Watts said that there was a constant flow of people through the Shelby Fire Hall for the four-hour event. Drawings were held after the raffle closed at noon.
“I will be turning all that money in on Saturday, Sept. 23, when my family and I do the Out of the Darkness Walk at Canalside in Buffalo,” she said.
Watts thanked the community for its support and the Medina FFA volunteers for sponsoring breakfast sandwiches, which they served starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.
“We all have our businesses where we work that we also need to thank. There’s so many people that we need to thank. We’re very, very glad for your generosity,” she said.
Eick said the Medina FFA members served over 220 breakfast sandwiches.
Darlene Hartway and her sister, Sue Egan, who came from Forestville in Chautauqua County for the raffle, are also cousins of Erin Fuller. They said Fuller, who passed away in 2015 at age 45, was a Marine and had worked in the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. A Medina native, he served in the Gulf War, returned home and attended Genesee Community College and SUNY Brockport to earn his degree in criminal justice, according to his obituary. He joined the county Sheriff’s Office in 1999.
“He was a fun person. We really miss him,” Hartway said. She and her sister recalled him being in the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, which he was for three years. Egan said Erin Fuller had gotten a large grant for the Marine Patrol. Fuller obtained about $100,000 in federal grants to buy Marine equipment, according to his obituary.
“He had two boys. Both ended up going into the military,” Hartway said.
Egan said she donated online each year since Ike Watts started Team Fuller 155.
“This time, instead of donating directly to the walk, I’m coming up and donating even more, just to be part of it,” she said. “It’s a benefit, not only (for) Erin, but others.”
Hartway said it’s nice to bring more awareness of and discussion of suicide each year.
“It wasn’t something that was openly discussed or addressed, and I think the more it goes along, with mental health and with suicide awareness, it helps bring light (to suicide prevention).”
Hartway said there were some great donations for Sunday’s raffle.
“I was amazed when we pulled into the driveway and saw how many cars were here and how many people came out in support,” she said.
The two of them admitted they should have arrived earlier, before the sandwiches were sold out. Egan said there was a lot of community collaboration.
“It brought a lot of people out from the community and it’s nice to see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” she said.
At a table, selling raffle tickets were David Bracey and Joe Molisani.
“He was a Medina firefighter, first responder. Great guy — he would do anything for anybody — great cook,” Bracey, Kenny Dunn’s brother-in-law, said of Dunn. “We do this for him.”
Dunn’s sister, Nancy Bracey, said Kenny was one of the best cooks in the family.
Dunn, who passed away in December 2012 at age 42, had also worked for the Medina Department of Public Works.
Southworth, who passed away in 2012 at age 70, taught for 36 years at Warren P. Towne Elementary School in Medina, retiring in 2005. He served in many areas of village government and on boards and committees including village trustee, Medina Zoning Board, Medina Tree Board, Orleans County Planning Board, Glenwood Lake Commission, and Decorate Medina Committee, according to his obituary.