Best Bites Minecraft Frosted Flakes

(TNS) – Frosted Flakes is my all-time favorite cereal.
The perfectly sweetened, crunchy flakes remind me of childhood and those Tony the Tiger commercials.
This new limited-edition Minecraft version adds tiny green squares of “Creeper Bit” marshmallows that evoke Minecraft’s famously pixelated block look. They are like the marshmallows from Lucky Charms.
At first, it seemed like an abomination. Then I tried a bowl. The combination made each bite slightly more delightful.
Even sweeter if you have kids who love Minecraft? Every box includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins.
n Size: 8.4-ounce box
n Price: $5.29
n Available: Select grocers for a limited time