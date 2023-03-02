BATAVIA — Jean Valjean, a French peasant in early 19th-century France, is released in 1815 after serving 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.
Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew after a bishop inspires him with a tremendous act of mercy. However, Inspector Javert refuses him to escape justice and pursues him. As he flees, Valjean and others are swept into the revolutionary period in France, where a group of young idealists attempt to overthrow the government at a street barricade in Paris.
This story, as well as this period of revolution in France, is coming to the stage at Batavia High School as they put on “Les Misérables.”
Director Caryn Wood said Batavia decided to do “Les Misérables” this year knowing they had a strong core group of performers who were ready for a challenging show.
“It’s a show a lot of the kids were very interested in, like so many people have a dream role from this show,” she said.
It’s really a show about hope, said Paul Daniscewski, a senior who plays Jean Valjean. While the story itself is very depressing, Daniscewski said at the end of the day it’s a show about finding hope.
Gus Crawford, an 8th grader who plays Marius Pontmercy, said Valjean is a good example of how people can change.
“The choices that he made led to some worse choices, but once he started making good choices he became a better person in the end,” he said.
Wood said “Les Misérables” is tough to put on because it is so iconic. Everybody who knows the show has their own expectations, she said.
“We’re trying to stay in line with that. With people’s expectations,” Wood said. “I think it’s challenging because there is PG-13 material in it.”
She said there is difficult material and Batavia is trying to handle the material in a mature way. It won’t be watered down in any way, and they’ll be staying true to the script and the piece as a whole.
“Les Misérables” is historical fiction, Wood said. The musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. She said there are three layers: the musical is based on a novel, which is based on historical events. Wood worked with the students on the actual historical content, and made sure they understood politically and socially what was happening in France during this time period.
“What that creates for the people and all the characters in the show, and why they behave the way they do,” she said. “I think for students especially, and in the modern era, we can’t necessarily fathom society as a whole. We live much comfortable, privileged lives now.”
Wood helped the students understand the desperation those in 19th century France had. That – and how to pronounce all the French names.
Peyton Woeller, a junior who plays Inspector Javert, said the dynamics between all the characters and how they interact with each is so meaningful both for the time period and now. Back then, he said, people were either really rich or really poor; there was no in-between.
“Paul’s character, Jean Valjean, he went to prison for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread,” said Clara Wood, a senior who plays Cosette. “That’s baffling.”
Performances of “Les Misérables” are scheduled for Batavia High School, 260 State St., Batavia, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Frank E. Owen auditorium in Batavia High School. Advance sale tickets cost $10 and can be bought at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69908.
Purchasing tickets at the door will cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
