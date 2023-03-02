BATAVIA — Jean Valjean, a French peasant in early 19th-century France, is released in 1815 after serving 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.

Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew after a bishop inspires him with a tremendous act of mercy. However, Inspector Javert refuses him to escape justice and pursues him. As he flees, Valjean and others are swept into the revolutionary period in France, where a group of young idealists attempt to overthrow the government at a street barricade in Paris.

