Taylor and Ink

SUNY ONEONTA PHOTOGRAPH

Taylor Hendrickson of Warsaw and Ink work on training together in Taylor’s residence hall on campus at SUNY Oneonta.

ONEONTA – Ink, a 4-month-old black Labrador Retriever puppy, is making history at SUNY Oneonta as the first pup to be raised on campus for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that provides guide dogs to people experiencing vision loss.

His puppy raiser, and roommate, is junior anthropology major Taylor Hendrickson of Warsaw, president of the university’s new Guiding Eyes for the Blind club.

