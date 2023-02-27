(TNS) – If you use television to educate yourselves during Black History Month, there are two required courses: “Roots,” the 1977 landmark miniseries that opened up naive eyes to the deepest horrors of slavery, and “Eyes on the Prize,” the 1987 docuseries honoring unsung heroes of the civil rights movement.

But don’t stop there.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1