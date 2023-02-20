ALBION — The University of Rochester accepted its first African American student, Henry Austin Spencer of Albion, in 1881.
However, Henry Austin’s story first starts with his father, Henry Spencer.
The older Spencer returned to Albion with Lt. Hiram Sickels of the 17th New York Light Independent Artillery sometime around 1866. After earning enough money working for George Sickels, he brought his wife and children to this area.
Henry Austin spent the majority of his teenage years working for Asa and William Howard as an errand boy until he reached adulthood. While he worked, he made his best efforts to attend the local schools, which he attended for about three months out of the year. Henry Austin kept up with his classmates by “burning the midnight oil.”
In 1870, Henry Spencer was living with several of his children in Albion. Henry Austin was living with the family of Asa Howard.
Henry Austin attended Miss Mabel Foster’s boarding school in Philadelphia, becoming the first African American admitted to that institution where he quickly became one of the more popular students.
Henry Austin then attended the Brockport Normal School, now called SUNY Brockport, where he was one of the few African American students at an institution with several hundred students. He graduated in 1880, about 10 years after Fannie Barrier Williams became the first African American student to graduate from the school.
“He always did very well. The first African American at each of these places,” said Tim Archer, a teacher’s assistant at Albion Middle School whose class got a historical marker put up for Henry Austin in front of his home on Chamberlain Street in Albion.
During commencement week, Henry Austin was selected as the Gamma Sigma orator at Brockport Normal School. Archer said this got him a full scholarship to the University of Rochester, however Melissa Mead, John M. and Barbara Keil University archivist and Rochester Collections librarian for the Department of Rare Books and Special Collections at University of Rochester, said she found no evidence in the records of. She also found no evidence either that Henry Austin was an honor’s student.
“(Henry Austin) may have been an honors and scholarship student at his school before coming to Rochester,” Mead said. “But here at Rochester I don’t find some of the evidence to support what (Archer) has noted.”
Mead said Henry Austin was the first African American to be accepted to the University of Rochester that they know of.
“He is the first one we know of. We have his photograph, and we have his school records,” Mead said.
She said Henry Austin didn’t graduate, although he was enrolled all four years. Mead said part of the reason for that – and it was common with many students of the time – there were times Henry Austin wasn’t able to attend classes and complete his coursework.
“If you didn’t take enough course classes, you weren’t able to take the exam,” Mead explained.
Mead said Henry Austin’s impact is greater after he left the University of Rochester. She said now we can think about Henry Austin’s impact then and Henry Austin’s impact now.
“I think he hasn’t gotten as much attention perhaps as Charles Augustus Thompson, who was the first black to earn his degree that we know of at the university in 1891,” Mead said. “So Thompson gets more attention sometimes than Spencer. But I’m very glad that Spencer is getting more attention here and outside the university, because he certainly deserves it.”
Upon the conclusion of his schooling, he studied law under the Hon. George H. Smith of Rochester while working to support his family.
Henry Austin was appointed to a position in Albany in the speaker’s room thanks to a former University of Rochester classmate, Hon. James M. E. O’Grady. When S. Fred Nixon assumed the role as speaker of the State Assembly, Henry Austin was appointed as Nixon’s confidential clerk, a position which he continued to hold through the tenure of the Hon. James Wadsworth Jr.
Upon his retirement in 1929, he had served in government for more than 30 years and worked for a period of time under Gov. Alfred E. Smith and other prominent state officials.
“He was very big in Rochester with Fredrick Douglass. He was a friend of Fredrick Douglass,” Archer said. “He was a pallbearer at his funeral, which is pretty significant.”
At the time of Henry Austin’s death on Sept. 25, 1935, in Rochester, he was one of the area’s more prominent African American citizens. He was a past grandmaster of the New York State Colored Masons, an organization which consisted of more than 2,000 members across New York.