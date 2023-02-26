ALBION – The son of Henry and Carrie Spencer has never had a marker since he died at childbirth on April 4, 1884.
Thanks to students at Albion Middle School, that is about to change.
Students in Tim Archer’s seventh-grade service learning class four months ago were able to secure funding for a historical marker at the childhood home of Henry Spencer on Chamberlain Street.
Now his class was able to have a tombstone made to mark the death of Spencer’s infant son.
The stone will be placed at Mount Albion Cemetery, where the baby was buried.
Students have been participating in a project about the cemetery and included this effort as part of Black History Month.
Henry Austin Spencer, who was featured in The Daily News last week, was known as the first African-American student at University of Rochester. Spencer also served as a secretary for the state Assembly and was a pall bearer for the funeral of Frederick Douglass.
