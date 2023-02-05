Groveland inventor was renaissance man

Courtesy of Livingston County Historian’s OfficeDavid Vialet, who spent part of his life in Groveland, was known as an inventor. He also is remembered for his electrical, entertainment, and educational contributions to Groveland and Rochester.

In 1922, David Vialet moved to Groveland Station in Livingston County.

Vialet was born in 1898 on St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and grew up in Brooklyn.

