Famed dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones, who grew up in Springwater, was the son of migrant farmworkers, worked alongside his parents in the fields of Wayland, Steuben County, and sold fruit from Geneva to Geneseo.

Jones, 70, went on achieve international fame as a choreographer, dancer, theater director and writer who has received numerous honors and awards, including Tony Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor. He is credited with the choreography of more than 120 works.

