Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.