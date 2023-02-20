Famed dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones, who grew up in Springwater, was the son of migrant farmworkers, worked alongside his parents in the fields of Wayland, Steuben County, and sold fruit from Geneva to Geneseo.
Jones, 70, went on achieve international fame as a choreographer, dancer, theater director and writer who has received numerous honors and awards, including Tony Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor. He is credited with the choreography of more than 120 works.
Jones was born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Bunnell, Fla. He was the 10th of 12 children born to Estella Jones and Augustus Jones, both migrant farmworkers. At the age of 12, Jones’ family moved to Wayland and he lived at times in a Wayland farmhouse and a house on Main Street in Springwater.
Jones graduated from Wayland High School in 1970 and then began his dance training at the state University at Binghamton, where he studied classical ballet and modern dance.
Before forming the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company in 1982, Jones choreographed and performed nationally and internationally as a soloist and duet company with his late partner, Arnie Zane.
Jones was inducted into the American Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2009 and named “An Irreplaceable Dance Treasure” by the Dance Heritage Coalition in 2000.
Jones has received honorary doctorates from Yale University, Art Institute of Chicago, Bard College, Columbia College, Skidmore College, the Juilliard School, Swarthmore College and the State University of New York at Binghamton Distinguished Alumni Award. His memoir “Last Night on Earth” was published in 1995 by Pantheon Books.
He won a Tony Award in 2007 for best choreographer for his work in the musical “Spring Awakening” and was a recipient of the McArthur “Genius” Grant.
In 2010, Jones received the Kennedy Center Honor and in 2013 he was among the recipients of the National Medal of Arts and Humanities presented by President Obama at the White House.
In a 2010 interview, Jones spoke of his visit back to this area in 1999 when he stopped to see his former Springwater home and said the countryside was “very beautiful.” Jones also remarked that his drama teacher at Wayland, Mary Lee Shapee, had a profound impact on him and influenced the direction of his future.
“She made all the difference in my life,” Jones told the Hornell Evening Tribune. “I can’t praise too highly the people who were in charge of Wayland Central School who thought enough about it that they would hire a person who was a speech and drama teacher. It was a very important time and very important thing in my life and I am so grateful for that.”
Jones most recently lived in Rockland County, New York, just north of New York City. Despite Jones’s long association with New York’s performing arts and cultural life, he has never resided in the city.
Jones continues to create and last month saw the New York premiere of “Curriculum II,” which he conceived and directed. The evening-length work finds the audience on stage where they can be part of both the performance and the larger world as well, according to a review published Jan. 11, 2023, by the New York Times. The work explores such questions as what makes a global citizen, and what would the curriculum for such a person be.
Kennedy Center Photograph Springwater native Bill T. Jones, left, is presented with a National Medal of Arts and Humanities by President Obama at the White House in 2013.
Kennedy Center Photograph Bill T. Jones, top center, a famed dancer and choreographer who grew up in Springwater, is shown with other 2010 Kennedy Center Honors awardees. Pictured, clockwise, from top left, are Merle Haggard, Jones, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey and Jerry Herman.
