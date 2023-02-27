Courtesy of Livingston County Historian’s Office A company of women in the Women’s Army Corps is pictured during World War II.

In honor of Black History Month during February, the Livingston County Historian’s Office recognizes Sgt. Adeline Cox.

Adeline L. (Noakes) Cox (1920-1980) grew up in York and Avon. In December 1942, when she enlisted for service during World War II, she was among the first African American women from the area to join the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1