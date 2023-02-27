In honor of Black History Month during February, the Livingston County Historian’s Office recognizes Sgt. Adeline Cox.
Adeline L. (Noakes) Cox (1920-1980) grew up in York and Avon. In December 1942, when she enlisted for service during World War II, she was among the first African American women from the area to join the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).
In early 1943, Cox arrived in Fort Des Moines, Iowa, with a contingent of Black women. The group completed five-week basic training, where enlistees were segregated. Cox was then stationed at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky, for several months and was promoted to mess sergeant. As an officer in the cooking division, Cox was responsible for five cooks and seven kitchen police and planned meals for 100 women.
Like all other Black WACs, Adeline Cox was not able to serve overseas. White WACs began entering the war theater in 1943, but this opportunity was not possible for Black units until January 1945.
After being honorably discharged in late 1943, Adeline Cox went to work at Bausch and Lomb in Rochester. She married and relocated to Washington, D.C., in the early 1950s and passed away in 1980.
The County Historian’s Office thanks local researchers for finding additional details on Cox, who is also included in the recent book “Women’s Biographical Review” (2021).
For more information on topics of local historical interest, contact the Historian’s Office at https://buff.ly/3VLoxdh.
