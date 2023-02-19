Richard Gay, a former slave during the Civil War, who found safety with a regiment originally organized in Livingston County. He went on to become cook to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the war and would settle in Nunda.
Gay was born a slave in North Carolina in 1844. In the fall of 1862, during the height of the Civil War, the then-18-year-old Gay managed to slip past Confederate picket lines and find safety with the 1st New York Dragoons, a regiment originally organized in Livingston County.
Gay stayed with the regiment for the duration of the war, where he was cook to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who later became the country’s 18th president.
Gay returned after the war with the regiment to Livingston County. He spent several years in Mount Morris and then relocated to Nunda where he resided for the rest of his life.
Gay found work raising and selling produce, working as a janitor, teaching Sunday school at the Baptist Church and serving as a lay preacher.
For many years he was the principal speaker at the annual Emancipation Day picnic held in Portage that attracted huge crowds. After his death in 1903, his obituary appeared in newspapers across the country, including the New York Times.
“Richard Gay, the only negro in Nunda, who bears the distinction of having been Gen. Grant’s cook during the civil war, is dead and will be buried tomorrow with military honors,” read a portion of his obituary.
His funeral was packed to capacity with citizens wanting to pay their last respects to the humble man whose positive influence left a void in his chosen community of Nunda.
Gay was buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Nunda with full military honors.
In 1908, the local chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans organization, raised funds for a gravestone for Gay – a man born into bondage who found freedom in Livingston County.
Information about Richard Gay comes from the collection of the Livingston County Historian’s Office.
