Richard Gay, a former slave during the Civil War, who found safety with a regiment originally organized in Livingston County. He went on to become cook to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the war and would settle in Nunda.

Gay was born a slave in North Carolina in 1844. In the fall of 1862, during the height of the Civil War, the then-18-year-old Gay managed to slip past Confederate picket lines and find safety with the 1st New York Dragoons, a regiment originally organized in Livingston County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1