Sojourner Truth spoke in Livingston County

Courtesy of Livingston County Historian’s Office Sojourner Truth, c. 1870. Although she died in her early 80s, newspapers often reported that Truth was 100 years old or older during the last decade of her life. This was common at the time. People born into slavery did not always know their exact age, and older Black Americans’ ages were often exaggerated.

Sojourner Truth was one of many prominent activists who spoke in Livingston County.

When Sojourner Truth (c. 1797-1883) was born, slavery was still legal in New York. Her original name was Isabella Baumfree, and she grew up enslaved in the Hudson Valley. English was her second language, as she spoke only Dutch until about age nine, and she never learned to read or write.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1