Sojourner Truth was one of many prominent activists who spoke in Livingston County.
When Sojourner Truth (c. 1797-1883) was born, slavery was still legal in New York. Her original name was Isabella Baumfree, and she grew up enslaved in the Hudson Valley. English was her second language, as she spoke only Dutch until about age nine, and she never learned to read or write.
Sojourner Truth left her enslaver’s farm in 1826, one year before the last enslaved Black New Yorkers were freed on July 4, 1827. She took an infant daughter with her, but left several other young children behind.
In 1828, she learned that her seven-year-old son had been illegally sold to a man in Alabama, and took the case to the New York Supreme Court. Truth won the case.
In 1843, Truth chose her new name, Sojourner Truth, in response to a personal religious message urging her to “preach the truth.” To start this new chapter, she set off traveling and lecturing about the abolition of slavery.
When Truth was quoted in the media, writers often used spellings that suggested a stereotypical southern Black dialect. In fact, Sojourner Truth’s accent was New York Dutch, not southern. At the time, this styling was thought to be more palatable or affecting to Northern readers. Modern perspectives, however, feel this misrepresented Truth, shifted attention away from the North’s history of slavery and oversimplified the voices of Black Americans.
In the late 1870s, Sojourner Truth spoke in Livingston County several times, including at the Avon Opera Block, the Livonia Methodist Church on Spring Street, the Dansville Methodist Episcopal Church on Chestnut Street, and in Mount Morris at Livingston Hall at the corner of Main and State streets.
The Livonia Gazette published a long, complimentary article about her lecture in that place.
Avon’s Livingston County Herald only stated: “Some of those who went to hear Sojourner Truth [in Avon]…think she had better change her name to Adjourner Truth.” According to research by local historians, the editor of the Avon paper often published biased, mocking quips about cultural events, so it may not accurately reflect the public’s reception of Truth’s lecture.
