PAVILION — A blood drive will be conducted Saturday in memory of Buddy Oderkirk.
Oderkirk was diagnosed in 2015 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma at 18 years old. He died the following year at 20 years old.
“Buddy was the most beautiful, kind soul you would ever meet,” organizers said in a news release. “He had an amazing zest for life and to be a good person to all of those around him. He fought his battle with so much grace and tenacity that you were in awe of his strength.
“Never a negative word about others and the epitome of the bigger person,” they continued. “His smile lit up any room he entered. He is missed and loved by all who knew him.”
The blood drive will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall’s front room on 11302 South Lake Rd.
Those interested may also download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1 (800) RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.
Those interested in additional American Red Cross blood drives and opportunities may check www.redcrossblood.org.