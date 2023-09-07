Singer-songwriter Carolyn Wonderland’s vocal style has been likened to that of Janis Joplin. Wonderland’s guitar playing has drawn comparisons to Stevie Ray Vaughn.
And no less than music icon Bob Dylan has praised Wonderland’s performance (They’ve since crossed paths, sometimes jamming and sometimes just talking music).
“It always kind of blows my mind. I always kind of play what comes to me,” Wonderland told the Telluride Daily Planet. “I’m surprised that it’s called blues. It’s all good with me. That’s what I live for. When I work, that’s it. You collect the ideas. You try to make something cohesive. If you’re lucky, you get with your friend to go do it. Then you try to stay on the road as long as you can with it. ... We’re just lucky to come and play and be in the lineup.”
Wonderland will headline the Western New York Blues Society Festival on Saturday at Hemlock Fairgrounds, 7370 Water St., Hemlock.
The concert will feature about seven hours of music from four artists. Gates open at 11 a.m., with music scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Beer, wine and cider will be available at the festival. No outside coolers or beverages or pets are allowed.
Performances take place in the festival building, a large covered arena at the fairgrounds. Concertgoers are reminded to bring chairs for seating. The venue’s large doors open to provide a feel of an outdoor concert venue.
Luca Foresta & the Electro Kings open the show at 1 p.m. The schedule continues with Steve Grills & the Road Masters at 2:30 p.m., the Jeremy Keys Band at 4 p.m., and Wonderland at 6 p.m. for a two-hour set.
Wonderland’s latest release, “Tempting Fate,” is her 11th album and first for Alligator Records, where Wonderland is the first female guitarist in the label’s more than 50-year history.
The Austin-American Statesman said the album, produced by famed master roots musician Dave Alvin, is “a lively and confident album that showcases both her distinctive guitar playing and her fiery lead vocals on material that draws from blues, rock & roll, country and folk.”
The album’s six original songs are joined by covers from the catalogs of Dylan, John Mayall, Jerry Garcia and Billy Joe Shaver.
Alvin described Wonderland as “unique, strong, soulful and sincere.”
“She can pick and belt out the blues with the best of them, but her powerful, melodic vocals and six-string stylings are truly her own,” Alvin said. “Traditional yet innovative, tough yet tender, Carolyn always sounds like no one else but her self.”
Wonderland has been performing professionally since age 15. Her music is a mix of timeless original songs and reinventions of some of her favorites. She can play a blistering electric blues number or a deep, heartfelt ballad with full-throated, heart-on-her-sleeve vocals.
Music, she told Forbes magazine, is everything to her.
“It’s a form of prayer. It’s a form of protest. It’s the expression of what you’ve got inside of you that you may not be able to physically manifest in any other way. You get to play music,” she said.
Wonderland served a three-year stint as lead guitarist with blues legend John Mayall’s Blues Breakers. It is a role previously filled by the likes of Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor and Coco Montoya.
“He’s magic,” Wonderland said of Mayall in an interview with the Telluride Daily Planet. “... John runs the finishing school that you never want to graduate from. It’s too fun. He’s great.”
The WNY Blues Society, with the aid of local concert promoter and Fanatics Pub owner Jim Shelly, revived the annual fundraising concert in 2021 and brought it to the Hemlock Fairgrounds. Shelly, who presents many blues acts at his restaurant, is also on the board of directors at the Blues Society.
By bringing the festival to Hemlock, Shelly thought the Buffalo-based society could reach a new audience and increase music fans’ awareness of the organization.
The Western New York Blues Society was founded in 1992. Its goal has been to preserve and support blues music through educational endeavors and promotional events.
The festival benefits the Society and raises money its programs such as Blues in the schools, Memphis Bound and Nurs ‘n Blues.
Blues in the Schools is an education effort that introduces blues music to students from pre-kindergarten to college. The programs are interactive and include concerts, lectures, and lessons on storytelling, lyric writing and history. Some workshops give students an opportunity to build or play musical instruments.
Memphis Bound is a competition that sends an area act to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn.
Nurs ‘n Blues is an education program developed to help high-risk children at drug rehabilitation centers by incorporating music therapists and blues history and music to help participants express themselves.
For more information, go to www.wnyblues.org
Wonderland will also play Sept. 11 at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Western New York Blues Society Festival. With Luca Foresta & the Electro Kings, Steve Grills & the Road Masters, Jeremy Keys Band, Carolyn Wonderland.
WHEN: 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Gates open 11 a.m.
WHERE: Hemlock Fairgrounds, 7370 Water St., Hemlock.
TICKETS: $35 ($45 day of event). Available online at http://tinyurl.com/yc3jthbn .
NOTES: Camping available. For camping info., call (585) 367-2411.
No pets or outside coolers or beverages. Food vendors will be available. Beer, wine and cider available for purchase. Free parking.
INFORMATION: www.wnyblues.org
ALSO: Carolyn Wonderland performs 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima. Tickets are $35 ($30 for WNY Blues Society members). For ticket information, call (315) 573-2411 or go to www.fanaticspub.com/events.