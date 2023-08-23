ROCHESTER - Bob Dylan is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour to Rochester in October.
The concert, among 18 fall dates, is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Auditorium Theatre, 885 East Main St.
Tickets, which cost $62, $82 and $136.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bobdylan.com.
Dylan, who has spent the summer criss-crossing Europe, is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters in a more than 60-year career. He is best known for the songs “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” ‘Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Times They Are A-Changin.”
The fall dates begin Oct. 1 with the first of two dates at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Mo., includes multiple dates in Chicago, Milwaukee and Toronto before winding down on Oct. 30 at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The Rochester concert is sandwiched between gigs Oct. 23 at the Warner Theatre in Erie, Pa., and Oct. 26 and 27 at Massey Hall in Toronto.
The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour began in 2021 and has played North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan. He is expected to stay on tour into 2024.
Dylan recently released “The Bootleg Series Vol. 17: Fragments” in Jan. 2023. The CD included a remix of the “Time Out of Mind” album, and included live versions of songs performed at his shows.