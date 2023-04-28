BRAIN & AGING: Walking and doing protects cognition

Unlocking the ‘key’ to super-agers

On the quest for the proverbial fountain of youth, scientists have long looked for evidence of super-agers—people whose brain ages slower than their body. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found older adults whose brain performance improves when they combine a cognitive task with walking.

