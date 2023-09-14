BATAVIA — There will be memorable melodies from Broadway shows, plus some tunes audiences may not have heard, this Friday and Saturday at Main St. 56 Theater.
There will be tunes that are considered to be taboo for a production.
“In the musical theater realm, there’s something called the “Do ‘Not’ Sing List.” A lot of agents and directors and stuff tell you, ‘Don’t bring these into an audition room because 127 people are already singing that song,’ or ‘It’s not appropriate for your demographic’ or ‘It’s a duet, so you shouldn’t go in as one person and sing it.’ There’s a whole list of different reasons why this song is taboo,” said Director Sophie Houseman.
“What we’re saying is, ‘Screw the taboo. We’re going to perform them anyways,’” she said Tuesday night. “Although it’s on the banned list, we are removing them from the banned list and showing that we can do them in a different way, in a different style, with our instruments and our voices ... Some of them are very, very popular songs and people will definitely know them. Some are a little bit lesser-known, but there definitely are a few where people are going to go, ‘I definitely know this one.’”
The curtain will go up at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 each for adults and $16 each for students and seniors.
One of the performers, Deacon Smith, said it’s interesting to see the versatility and people who are able to sing in different styles.
“People are trained in different genres. There are some people who are more trained in more contemporary styles. They sing pop music,” said Smith. “There’s also a handful of people who are trained more with operatic music. It’s interesting to see all the different styles of singing back-to-back.”
Castmate Jess Brandt said she’s a fan of the songs people know.
“It’s really fun to see the audience react and to really play off the audience, too. I’m more of a classic kind of songs that people know and love,” she said.
“No One Is Alone,” a popular song from “into the Woods” is one that Brandt and Smith will sing.
“It’s a song that a lot of people will know, so it’s really neat to put a different twist on it or a different interpretation that people might not have seen.”
Smith said his favorite song that he’ll be doing is “We Need a Little Christmas.”
“It’s fun, because we’re doing the ‘Do ‘Not’ Sing List, so we can break a lot of rules that usually have to be followed,” Smith said. “I can do a big musical Christmas number in September.”
Cast member Jackie Morrison said Houseman is a very collaborative director.
“Most of her ideas are so stellar, but if there’s ever anything that an actor is feeling or wanting to change, she’s really amenable to that advice, too,” Morrison said. “It’s talking about what choices we think work best for that number.
In the last two weeks of rehearsals, everything becomes more set-in-stone.
“After the first couple of music rehearsals, at least how you sing the song is already set in stone,” Morrison said. “I think that cabarets in general really celebrate the beauty of music, especially for the musical theater world. We often don’t get to sample this many shows in one place. Being able to have that variety of music, as well as the energy of performing with people on stage, I feel that’s what keeps us all coming back.”
Smith said a cabaret doesn’t have a specific set of characters that has to be filled.
“Sophie, as a director, was free to do whatever she wanted with any of us, so every single person gets to be showcased. Overall, we’re all showcased with our strengths put at the forefront,” he said.
“Do ‘Not’ Sing List” is the second show, and the first show for adults, in the new theater. It will last about an hour and 45 minutes.
“There are no rules, so there are definitely a few surprises. We have some fun stuff in store,” Brandt said.
The cast of 14 includes six men and eight women. Houseman said there are plenty of people in the cast who are new to cabaret.
“Jess (Brandt) is new to us, There’s a few people who have done Batavia Players shows before, but never done cabaret and then a few people who have never a Batavia Players show before. It’s a whole mix of people. It’s going really well.”
Brandt said she’s never heard of some of the songs her other castmates are singing.
“I think just this whole idea of a cabaret is so exciting,” she said. “You can bring together so many different people with so many different talents and voices into this really wonderful show that you wouldn’t see if you went to see a singular Broadway show.”
WHAT: “Do ‘Not’ Sing List,” a musical production from Batavia Players.
WHERE: Main St. 56 Theater, 56 Main St. at Batavia City Centre, Batavia.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16.
TICKETS: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. Available online at onthestage.com. Also available at the theater from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
INFORMATION: Go to www.bataviaplayers.org.