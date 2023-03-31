Breezeway Barn is newest Congregate Meal Site in Wyoming County
Access to healthy, nutritious food is a crucial part of a balanced diet. For senior citizens over 60, the Office for the Aging is an excellent resource to help provide access to healthy meals.
The Wyoming County Office for the Aging recently opened its newest Congregate Meal Site at Breezeway Barn, 15 North Center St., Perry. “Breezeway Brunch Bunch” welcomes anyone 60 years of age or older to enjoy a low-cost meal at 10:30 a.m. and/or 1:30 p.m. Thursdays. Meals are provided by the Wyoming County Office for the Aging through federal, state, and county funding.
“Part of our funding through the Older Americans Act requires our office to support congregate meal sites in the county. Prior to March 2020 we had different sites around the county open Monday through Friday for a meal. We closed them as a result of COVID, and when we created policies to safely open them back up, the meal site manager had decided not to come back. We have had the job posted for two years, and we finally had Kim apply,” said Tess Phillips, deputy director for the Wyoming County Office for the Aging.
The cost for a meal for people 60 years of age and older is a contribution of $4 and anyone under 60 would need to pay the guest rate of $7. A reservation is required no later than the day prior so the Office for the Aging can ensure there is enough food. Attendees can sign up at the site for the following week, or they can call in advance.
To reserve a spot for “Breezeway Brunch Bunch” (Thursdays), call (585) 786-8887 the day before by 10 a.m. For Breezeway (Perry site) enter ext. 2571 and leave a message stating your name, phone number and date of attendance.
Other congregate meal locations include: Mondays at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St., Cowlesville; and Tuesdays at Arcade Village Park Cabin, 1 Grove St., Arcade.
“We are hoping to open more sites, but right now those are the only other ones we have. All we need is a few more people willing to be site managers,” said Phillips.
Though a newly-opened site, Breezeway Barn welcomed a good number of attendees during its first week.
“Breezeway (Perry) has only been open one week, so it’s hard to tell if the attendance will continue, but the first week we had 35 people which was so great to see. Pine Lounge (Cowlesville) averages around 30 people per week, and the Arcade site usually has about 15,” said Phillips. “The meals we serve are approved by our registered dietician, and along with a nutritious and balanced meal, participants get to enjoy social connection, as well as educational topics that will be presented. The meal sites are all good things. Come, eat, and have some fun while you’re here.”
