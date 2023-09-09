BATAVIA — A free, four-week Brick Builders Club starts today at GO ART!
The Club will take place 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 30 at the GO ART! building on Main Street. Building bricks are provided by GO ART!
Brick Builders is open to ages 5 to 100 and even older, organizers said in a news release. Each week there will be a planned activity but it is fine if club members would like to free build.
Because Club members will have to leave their creations at GO ART!, each week’s creations will be photographed and posted on its website with parental permission.