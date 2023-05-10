BATAVIA — Brighton Securities will conduct its 12th annual Free Shred Day on May 26.
The activity will take place noon to 2 p.m. at 212 East Main St. The public can dispose of old and unwanted documents such as old bank records, credit card statements, and other sensitive paperwork at no cost.
A truck from Shred-Text, Inc. will be available to shred documents. Brighton Securities staff will be present to assist.
“We’re proud to offer this service for the 12th year and encourage our community to participate,” said Branch Manager Steve Hicks in a news release. “We will have staff on hand to help our event participants decide what to dispose of and shred, what to save, and for how long certain records should be saved.”