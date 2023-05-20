Bringing history to life ‘Erie Canal Sal’ to visit historical society

NUNDA – “Erie Canal Sal,” a feisty Irish cook working on an Erie Canal packet boat, will step out of the past for a visit to the Nunda Historical Society Museum, 24 Portage St.
Sal is portrayed by Gretchen Murray Sepik, an actress, storyteller, playwright, author and illustrator.
The free program, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, combines Irish folk tales and facts about the canal – some that are true in a very broad sense. Those attending will become passengers on the packet boat with Sal, a character that Sepik has been portraying for decades.
“I’ve always loved to play ‘dress up’ and by doing theatrical characterizations I can play ‘dress up’ for the rest of my life,” says Sepik, whose program will be followed by a book signing of her book, “Erie Canal Sal.”
Sepik, who lives in Orleans County, was born in Mercer, Pa., and was raised in the country where she and her brother, Greg, would spend hours playing in the woods and fields that surrounded their home.
“I guess I’m the result of my father’s storytelling and my mother’s boundless imagination,” says Sepik. Her father, Michael, worked in a mill and would tell stories about the Pennsylvania coal mines, railroads and horses. Her mother, Tinny, was a singer and encouraged Sepik to sing songs, learn nursery rhymes and she always had a box of old clothes for Sepik to dress up in.
“My mother was the greatest influence in my life and was responsible for guiding me toward my life’s work,” Sepik says. “She was my best friend. Before I was old enough to go to school my mother would ask me each morning who I wanted to be for the day. I could be anybody.”
Sepik also portrays Mary Jemison, a white woman who, as a young girl, was captured by Shawnee Indians and given to the Seneca Indians and lived the rest of her life among the Senecas even after being given the chance to leave, and Susan B. Anthony, a women’s rights leader from Rochester, and author Beatrix Potter, who narrates “The Tale of PEter Rabbit” and “The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse.”
Sepik’s new project is “Mother Nature.” who will be dispelling the myths and misconceptions that have plagued humanity for centuries. This program will be done in a stand-up comedic style for adult audiences.
Sepik majored in modern dance at Point Park College in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she also studied acting and writing. She has performed with the Paddy Toon Modern Ensemble in Pittsburgh, the Rochester Philharmonic’s “Phil Revue” with mime troupe, and Flash in the Pan. Sepik studied with the Bottom of the Bucket, which is now Garth Fagan Dance, and worked with them as a rookie.
“My storytelling started when a teacher’s aide asked me to come into her school and do storytelling. I was too shy to tell stories as myself so I developed Naomi Brown from the Blue Ridge Mountains to tell the stories of Brer Rabbit for me,” Sepik says. “Storytelling helped me overcome my shyness.”
Sepik does her form of storytelling across New York State and into Pennsylvania. She is the cofounder and director of the Flight of Fancy Experimental Theatre and was a performance/teaching artist working with Young Audiences of Rochester for 24 years. She is currently a performance/teaching artist with Young Audiences of Western New York, which is based in Buffalo. She presents 100 to 200 programs a year. In 2004, she was honored by Young Audiences of Western New York for her work with students and her commitment to learning through the arts. The Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council awarded Gretchen a grant in 2009 to adapt her script of “Erie Canal Sal” into a children’s book, which she also illustrated. In 2017, Gretchen was awarded the Orleans County Heritage Heroes Award for her contribution in advocating for the preservation of local history through her performances.
“I think storytelling is one of the most wonderfully creative art forms because it allows each person to be who they are and use what talents they have to tell a story. If a person can sing, let them sing. If a person can dance, let them dance. If a person can juggle, let them juggle,” Sepik says. As each storyteller weaves a story, their own unique individuality adds to the tapestry of the tale they tell. When performing in schools my goal is to awaken children to the joy of learning, the joy of life and the joy of who they are.”
The Nunda Historical Society is wheelchair accessible and has plenty of parking. For more information go to www.nundahistory.com or call (585) 465-0971.